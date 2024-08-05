Marico Q1 Results: Profit Rises 8.7%, Meets Estimates

Marico's flagship brand, Parachute Coconut Oil, which contributes to 34% of the company's domestic revenue, saw a modest growth of 2% in volume and 6% in value.

This performance underscores the steady demand for Parachute, maintaining its position as a staple in the Indian market. On the other hand, Saffola Edible Oils, accounting for 16% of domestic revenue, experienced mid-single-digit volume growth, although it faced a slight decline in value growth by 1%. This indicates a mixed performance, potentially influenced by pricing pressure or shift in consumer preferences.

However, the value-added Hair Oils segment, which makes up 22% of domestic revenue, faced challenges with a 5% decline in volume growth. This segment's performance highlights areas needing strategic interventions to revive growth.

Despite these mixed results across key product categories, Marico's overall domestic performance remains resilient, supported by strong showings in its core brands and continued efforts to adapt to market dynamics, it said.