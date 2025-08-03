Marico Q1 Preview: Analysts Bullish As Parachute, Saffola Likely To Drive Solid Performance

FMCG giant Marico Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026 on Monday. Here's what analysts see in store for the quarter under review.

Brokerages remain largely optimistic on the company's June quarter performance, with a rise in revenue and operating income seen across the board. Sales from the hair oil and edible oil segments are seen catalysing this growth. Margins could improve sequentially, as per analysts.

Overall demand environment in the FMCG space is beginning to show signs of recovery, say brokerages. Most firms have Marico as one of their top picks in the space.