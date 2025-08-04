Marico, Aurobindo Pharma, Kansai Nerolac, DLF, Escorts Kubota Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Marico Ltd., Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their earnings for the first quarter on Monday.

Marico is likely to post net profit of Rs 488 crore and revenue of Rs 3,198 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is seen at Rs 650.6 crore, and margin is expected at 20.3%.

Aurobindo Pharma will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Monday. The company is likely to report a bottomline of Rs 940 crore and topline of Rs 8,196.6 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,726.6 crore, and margin is expected at 21.06%.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Monday: