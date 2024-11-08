Mankind Pharma To Become Debt-Free In Three Years. MD Rajeev Juneja Explains How

Mankind Pharma Ltd. aims to become a debt-free company within the next three years, Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja has said.

In the second quarter of the current financial year, the pharmaceutical company posted a 28.9% rise in net profit to Rs 659 crore from Rs 511 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew 13.6% year-on-year to Rs 3,077 crore in Q2FY25 from Rs 2,708 crore a year ago.