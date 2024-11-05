Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 29%, Beats Estimates

Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 0.62% lower on Tuesday, as against a 0.91% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

Eleven out of the 15 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 7.1%.

(This is a developing story).