Mankind Pharma Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 29%, Beats Estimates
Mankind Pharma posted a net profit of Rs 658.88 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, in comparison with Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period.
Mankind Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit increased 29% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 658.88 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, in comparison with Rs 473 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 600 crore.
Mankind Pharma Q2 FY25 Result Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 13.6% to Rs 3,076.51 crore versus Rs 2,708.10 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 3,050 crore).
Ebitda up 25% to Rs 850.04 crore versus Rs 682.65 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 781 crore).
Margin at 27.6% versus 25.2% (Bloomberg estimate: 25.60%).
Net profit up 29% to Rs 658.88 crore versus Rs 511.18 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 600 crore).
Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 0.62% lower on Tuesday, as against a 0.91% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Eleven out of the 15 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential downside of 7.1%.
(This is a developing story).