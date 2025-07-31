Mankind Pharma Q1 Results: Profit Declines 18%, Revenue Up 25%; Interim Dividend Declared
The board of Mankind Pharma approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 1 at a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal 2026.
Mankind Pharma Ltd.'s consolidated net profit declined 18% in the quarter ended June 30 of the current fiscal.
The company's bottom line fell to Rs 438 crore in the April-June period from Rs 536 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
Mankind Pharma Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 24.5% to Rs 3,570 crore versus Rs 2,868 crore.
Net profit down 18.3% to Rs 438 crore versus Rs 536 crore.
Ebitda up 26.1% to Rs 847 crore versus Rs 671.56 crore.
Margin at 23.7% versus 23.4%.
Domestic revenue of Mankind Pharma surged 19% year-on-year, fuelled by growth in base business and integration of BSV. The company experienced a strong revenue growth of 15% during the quarter ended June 30, driven by steady growth across all key brands.
The combined share of modern trade and e-commerce soared 11% during the quarter under review from 9% in the same period last year.
Dividend
The board of Mankind Pharma approved the payment of an interim dividend of Re 1 at a face value of Re 1 each for the fiscal 2026.
The pharma major has fixed Aug. 8, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration.
Shares of Mankind Pharma closed 0.32% lower at Rs 2,567.2 apiece on the NSE. Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 12 have a 'buy' rating on the stock, three maintain 'hold' and two gave 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price targets implies a potential upside of 5.9%.