Mangalore Refinery Q1 Results: Swings Into Loss Of Rs 272 Crore

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. swung into loss in the first quarter of this financial year.

It posted a standalone loss of Rs 271.97 crore in the quarter ended June. This is in comparison to a profit of Rs 363.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Revenue increased 24% year-on-year for the three months ended June, reaching Rs 17,356.2 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, fell 84% year-on-year to Rs 179.6 crore. The Ebitda margin was flat at 1%.