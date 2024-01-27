Mangalam Cement Q3 Results: Profit Grows Multifold To Rs 15.9 Crore, Revenue Up 2.4%

Mangalam Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 15.95 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023..The company had posted a profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing..Its revenue from operations was up 2.38% to Rs 439.43 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 429.19 crore in the year-ago period..Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3% to Rs 418.06 crore against Rs 441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23.