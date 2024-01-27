Mangalam Cement Q3 Results: Profit Grows Multifold To Rs 15.9 Crore, Revenue Up 2.4%

NDTV ProfitEarningsMangalam Cement Q3 Results: Profit Grows Multifold To Rs 15.9 Crore, Revenue Up 2.4%
Mangalam Cement's Q3 profit soared to Rs 15.9 crore from Rs 0.52 crore last year, with a 2.4% rise in revenue to Rs 439.43 crore.

27 Jan 2024, 08:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
(Source: micheile henderson on Unsplash)

Mangalam Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 15.95 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.38% to Rs 439.43 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 429.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3% to Rs 418.06 crore against Rs 441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23.

