Manali Petrochemicals Posts Q3 PAT At Rs 2.94 Crore Due To Rise In Raw Material Cost

Manali Petrochemicals Ltd Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said: "MPL faced a challenging period in the third quarter marked by pricing constraints and a natural disaster. The continuous rise in input costs has posed a persistent challenge, impacting our bottom line."

"I commend our team for their efforts in minimizing downtime and swiftly restoring operations despite the significant challenges posed by the calamity. We have ensured all customer agreements are met in spite of such challenges," Muthiah also the Founder-Chairman, AM International, Singapore said.