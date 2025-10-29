Business NewsEarningsMakeMyTrip Slips Into Red With $5.7 Million Loss In Q2
MakeMyTrip Slips Into Red With $5.7 Million Loss In Q2

The company generated a revenue of $229.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.7%.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Employees at the MakeMyTrip office in Gurgaon. (Photographer: Surat Singh/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Employees at the MakeMyTrip office in Gurgaon. (Photographer: Surat Singh/NDTV Profit)
Nasdaq-listed MakeMyTrip on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in the September quarter.

The Gurugram-headquartered travel booking platform had reported a net profit of $17.9 million in the year-ago period, a regulatory filing on Nasdaq showed.

According to the filing, the company generated a revenue of $229.3 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 8.7% (12.6% in constant currency) over revenue of $211 million in the year-ago period — primarily attributable to the robust travel demand in India.

MakeMyTrip Group Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Magow stated, 'It was encouraging to see travel sentiments improve in Q2, especially in the leisure segment, following a muted Q1 of this fiscal year due to external disruptions.

"Most of our segments experienced strong growth, although recovery in domestic air travel remained slow due to short-term supply constraints."

