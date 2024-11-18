NDTV ProfitEarningsNifty Q2 Scorecard: 'Misses' Overtake Even As 'Beats' Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Nifty Q2 Scorecard: 'Misses' Overtake Even As 'Beats' Rise

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. was the only index constituents from the auto sector which surpassed estimates with a 13% rise in profits.

18 Nov 2024, 01:27 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bharat Electronics Ltd., which was added to Nifty 50 during the latest semi-annual rejig, reported strong profit in Q2, surpassing estimates. Representative image. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Bharat Electronics Ltd., which was added to Nifty 50 during the latest semi-annual rejig, reported strong profit in Q2, surpassing estimates. Representative image. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)
The number of Nifty 50 companies missing their profit estimates continued to rise in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as they overtook those with in-line results.The cumulative profit of Nifty 50 constituents rose 8.3% year-on-year but fell 3.3% sequentially. During the period, cumulative revenues of Nifty 50 rose 3.3% from a year ago, while operating profit of the non-financial constituents showed little change.Most companies in ...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT