Mahindra Lifespace Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates

On the operational side of the business, Mahindra Lifespace Developers registered a pre-sales growth of 76.5% at Rs 443 crore in its residential business. The company launched 0.62 million square feet of saleable area at Mahindra Citadel phase 2 in Pune and Happinest Palghar 2 phase 2.

However, collections declined 21.5% to Rs 386 crore in the residential business as compared with Rs 469 crore last year.

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 1.13%, as compared with a gain of 0.72% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.