Mahindra Lifespace Q3 Results: Profit Jumps 47%, Beats Estimates

Revenue was down 56.1% in Q3 at Rs 82 crore as against Rs 186.9 crore over the same period last year.

02 Feb 2024, 06:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Mahindra Lifespace Developers website)</p></div>
(Source: Mahindra Lifespace Developers website)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 46.6% in the third quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The real estate arm of the Mahindra Group posted a net profit of Rs 50 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a consensus estimate of Rs 2.3 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 56.1% at Rs 82 crore vs Rs 186.9 crore.

  • Ebitda loss widened to Rs 39 crore vs Ebitda loss of Rs 11.4 crore.

  • Net profit up 46.6% at Rs 50 crore vs Rs 34.1 crore.

On the operational side of the business, Mahindra Lifespace Developers registered a pre-sales growth of 76.5% at Rs 443 crore in its residential business. The company launched 0.62 million square feet of saleable area at Mahindra Citadel phase 2 in Pune and Happinest Palghar 2 phase 2.

However, collections declined 21.5% to Rs 386 crore in the residential business as compared with Rs 469 crore last year.

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 1.13%, as compared with a gain of 0.72% in the benchmark Nifty 50 on Friday.

