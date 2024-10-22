NDTV ProfitEarningsM&M Financial Services Q2 Result: Profit Jumps 57% But Misses Estimates
M&M Financial Services Q2 Result: Profit Jumps 57% But Misses Estimates

Mahindra Financial Services posted a net profit of Rs 369 crore in Q2 2024, missing analyst estimates despite a 21% rise in total income and a 20% increase in assets under management.

22 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
NDTV Profit
Mahindra Financial Services saw net interest income grow 19% in Q2 2024, while disbursements unexpectedly fell by 1% year-on-year, totalling Rs 13,162 crore. (Photo source: Representative Image/Envato)

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s second-quarter profit jumped 57% on the back of a rise in total income and assets under management. However, profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the consensus estimates of Rs 473 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The non-banking financial company's total income grew 21% on year to Rs 3,925 crore, while assets under management rose 20% on year to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

However, a mere 1% on-year fall in disbursements came as a surprise at Rs 13,162 crore.

Healthy net interest income from the financier aided the bottom line. NII was up 19% on year to Rs 1,991 crore.

