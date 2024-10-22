M&M Financial Services Q2 Result: Profit Jumps 57% But Misses Estimates

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.'s second-quarter profit jumped 57% on the back of a rise in total income and assets under management. However, profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 369 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, according to an exchange filing. That compares with the consensus estimates of Rs 473 crore given by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The non-banking financial company's total income grew 21% on year to Rs 3,925 crore, while assets under management rose 20% on year to Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

However, a mere 1% on-year fall in disbursements came as a surprise at Rs 13,162 crore.

Healthy net interest income from the financier aided the bottom line. NII was up 19% on year to Rs 1,991 crore.