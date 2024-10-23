Mahindra Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 36%

The company, however, said that vehicle finance slowed down during the April-September period and the disbursements were up by only 2% in the first half of the year.

The tractor segment contributed to 40% of the uptick in stressed assets during the September quarter, the company said, adding that the stage-3 assets at 3.8% were better than the 4.3% in the year-ago period.

Among the subsidiaries, Mahindra Rural Housing Finance reported a 37% decline in the September quarter net at Rs 7 crore, Mahindra Insurance Brokers' net profit was down 55% at Rs 13 crore while Mahindra Manulife Investment Management incurred a loss of Rs 2 crore.

The shares of Mahindra Finance closed lower on Tuesday. The shares fell as much as 3.13% during the day to Rs 280 apiece on the NSE. The stock closed 2.59% lower at Rs 281.65 per share. This compares with a 0.28% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 3.24% in the last 12 months and 2.34% year-to-date.

Out of 37 analysts tracking the company, 16 maintain a 'buy' rating, 13 recommend a 'hold,' and eight suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.6%.

(With Inputs From PTI)