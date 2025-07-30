ADVERTISEMENT
M&M Q1 Results: Profit Rises 32% But Misses Estimates
M&M's net profit rose to Rs 3,450 crore in the first quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. posted a 32% advance in standalone net profit in the three months ended June, missing analysts' estimates.
M&M's net profit rose to Rs 3,450 crore in the first quarter, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 4,368.7 crore.
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)
Revenue up 25.8% to Rs 34,142.96 crore versus Rs 27,132.76 crore.
Net profit up 32% to Rs 3,449.84 crore versus Rs 2,612.63 crore.
Ebitda up 17% to Rs 4,795.44 crore versus Rs 4,116.19 crore.
Margin at 14% versus 15.2%.
