Mahanagar Gas Q2 Results: Profit Falls 2%, Margin Contracts 310 Basis Points

Mahanagar Gas Ltd.'s financial results for Q2 FY25 reveal a 2% profit decline to Rs 283.50 crore, with margins contracting from 26.2% to 23.1%, indicating ongoing challenges in the city gas distribution sector (Representative image. Photo source: Mahanagar Gas website)
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported a fall in profit for the quarter-ended Sept. 30, 2024.
The bottom line of the city gas distributor decreased 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 283.50 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared to Rs 288.77 crore in the previous quarter, according to its exchange filing.
Mahanagar Gas Q2 FY25 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 7.1% to Rs 1,786.25 crore versus Rs 1,665.76 crore.
Net profit down 2% to Rs 283.50 crore versus Rs 288.77 crore.
Ebitda down 5% to Rs 413.42 crore versus Rs 436.75 crore.