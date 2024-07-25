Mahanagar Gas Q1 Results: Profit Up 7.4%
Net profit of the city gas distributor jumped 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 285 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.
Mahanagar Gas Ltd. reported a rise in profit for the quarter-ended June.
Net profit of the city gas distributor jumped 7.4% year-on-year to Rs 285 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, as compared with Rs 265 crore over the same period last year, according to its exchange filing.
Mahanagar Gas Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.5% to Rs 1,590 crore versus Rs 1,567 crore.
Ebitda rose 6.3% to Rs 418 crore versus Rs 394 crore.
Ebitda margin at 26.3% versus 25.1%.
Net profit up 7.4% to Rs 285 crore versus Rs 265 crore.
Volume
The total sales volume for the quarter stood 2.1% higher on a quarter-on-quarter basis at 3.859 million metric standard cubic meter per day.
On a QoQ basis, the CNG segment saw a volume uptick of 4%, while both domestic and industrial PNG segments saw a downtick in volume of over 2%.