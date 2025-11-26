Mag7 Earnings Snapshot: Nvidia Tops List, But Here's Where Apple, Google, Meta & Others Stand

The Magnificent Seven companies, or the seven most-watched mega-caps of the Wall Street, delivered strong quarterly results, which reinforced the euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence.

AI bellwether Nvidia saw its revenue jump 62.5% year-on-year and 22% sequentially to $57 billion. The chipmaker's net income also soared 65% in the quarter under review, compared to $19.31 billion in the year-ago period.

Apple's earnings were a mixed bag with revenue rising 7.9% to $102.5 billion, but news agency Bloomberg reported that revenue from iPhone sales fell short of analysts' estimates even as it gained 6.1% to $49 billion in the quarter under review. Analysts had projected $49.3 billion for the September period.