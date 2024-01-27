Macrotech Developers, Yes Bank, APL Apollo Tubes Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Macrotech Developers Ltd. will announce its results for the quarter ended December on Saturday.

The real estate company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,458.5 crore against a revenue of Rs 2,458.5 crore for the third quarter, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Yes Bank Ltd. is expected to report a net profit of Rs 367.1 crore for the December quarter, according to consensus estimates.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. will also be reporting its results for the third quarter on Saturday. The company is likely to post a net profit and revenue of Rs 178.2 crore and Rs 4,245.1 crore, respectively, according to estimates.

Capri Global Capital Ltd., Olectra Greentech Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., Zen Technologies Ltd., Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Ltd., Dodla Dairy Ltd., Sanghi Industries Ltd., and Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd. will also be reporting their earnings on Saturday.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Saturday: