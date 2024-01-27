Macrotech Developers Q3 Results: Net Profit Rises 25%, Beats Estimates

The company said its pre-sales rose 12% on-year to Rs 3,410 crore, while collection was down 3% to Rs 2,590 crore compared to corresponding period last year. It added three new projects during the quarter.

"During the quarter we have added three more projects for 2 million square feet area with a GDV of Rs 60 billion taking our 9mFY24 business development to Rs 20,300 crore — already surpassing our full year guidance of Rs 17,500 crore," said Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers.

"In 9mFY24 our pre-sales stood at Rs 10,300 crore showing a robust 14% YoY growth and remains on track to deliver our full year guidance of Rs 14,500 crore," he said.

Shares of Macrotech Developers closed 0.4% lower at Rs 1,057 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, as compared with a 0.5% fall in the benchmark Sensex. The realty stock has rallied about 109% in a year.