Lupin Q1 Review: Goldman Sachs Remains Neutral, Hikes Target Price

Lupin Ltd., has received a target price hike from Goldman Sachs after first quarter results of fiscal 2025-26. The brokerage remains 'neutral' on balanced risk-reward.

Goldman Sachs has hiked Lupin's target price to Rs 2,025 from Rs 1,975, on strong first quarter.

The brokerage has hiked FY26-FY28E EPS estimate by 2-11% to factor in slightly faster topline growth and better margin development, reflecting an updated business outlook.

"Going forward, management reiterated its intention to continue market beating growth in India a sit benefits from its field force expansion drive, while also aiming for high-single and low-double digit growth in the US business over the medium term, as new launches become key earnings drivers," it added.