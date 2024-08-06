Lupin Q1 Results: Profit Up 77%, Beats Estimates
The company posted a net profit of Rs 801 crore in the quarter-ended June in comparison with Rs 452 crore in the year-ago period.
Lupin Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 78% in the first quarter of financial year 2025, beating analysts' estimates.
The company posted a net profit of Rs 805.54 crore in the quarter-ended June in comparison with Rs 453.33 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 564 crore.
Lupin Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 16.3% to Rs 5,600 crore versus Rs 4,814 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 5,226 crore).
Ebitda up 50.1% to Rs 1,286 crore versus Rs 856 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 1,055 crore).
Margin at 23% versus 17.8% (Bloomberg estimate: 20.20%).
Net profit up 78% to Rs 805.54 crore versus Rs 453.33 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 564 crore).
“We have had a strong quarter on the back of the momentum we built through FY24, with performance driven by new products, key geographies, and improvements in our operating margin and profitability. We are on track for strong, sustainable growth and margin improvement backed by growth in sales, commercial and operating efficiencies, and a strong compliance story.” Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin said.
Shares of Lupin closed 1.97% lower at Rs 1,909.9 apiece, as compared with a 0.26% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
(This is a developing story).