Lupin Bets On Respiratory, Injectables To Sustain Growth, Margins In US Market

Lupin's Global Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer Ramesh Swaminathan is hopeful of sustaining margins and growth in the US market on the back of new product launches.

In the September quarter of the current financial year, Lupin Ltd. has reported a 13% revenue rise to Rs 5,672.7 crore as compared to Rs 5,038.6 crore in the same period a year ago. Net profit rose 74% year-on-year to Rs 852.6 crore versus Rs 489.7 crore.

The company’s US business grew 6% YoY but dipped sequentially. The pharma major posted sales of $220 million, compared to $213 million last year. Lupin had recorded sales of $227 million in Q1FY25.