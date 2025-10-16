LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Beats Estimates
Q2 FY26 has been a strong quarter, marked by broad-based performance across LTIMindtree's business, says CEO Venu Lambu.
LTIMindtree Ltd.’s net profit rose 12% sequentially in the second quarter of fiscal 2026 to Rs 1,401.1 crore, as compared to Rs 1,254 crore in the previous quarter, according to the consolidated results declared by the company on Thursday.
The bottom line posted by the IT firm has beaten the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
LTIMindtree's revenue rose 5.6% during the quarter under review to Rs 10,394.3 crore, as against Rs 9,840.6 crore in quarter ended June 30.
LTIMindtree Q2 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 5.6% to Rs 10,394.3 crore versus Rs 9,840.6 crore (Estimate: Rs 10,264.5 crore)
Net profit up 12% to Rs 1,401.1 crore versus Rs 1,254.1 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,282.7 crore)
EBIT up 17% to Rs 1,648.1 crore versus Rs 1,406.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 1,532 crore)
Margin at 15.9% versus 14.3% (Estimate: 14.9%)
"Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business," said Chief Executive Officer Venu Lambu. "We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan."
"We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organization, leveraging our BlueVerse™ ecosystem. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation," the CEO added.
In dollar terms, revenue for the first quarter stood at $1,180.1 million, up 2.3% sequentially and 4.8% on a year-on-year basis. Net profit stood at $156.8 million, rising 6.6% quarter-on-quarter basis, and up 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The number of active clients stood at 749 at the end of the September quarter, eight more than the end of last quarter. While the total number of employees stood at 86,447, up by 2,558 employees from quarter ended June 30.
On an annual basis, revenue from BFSI segment grew 6.5%, technology, and media and communications business declined 6.3%, consumer business grew 12.4%, and manufacturing and resources grew 12.7% in the second quarter while healthcare, life sciences and public services segment dipped by 0.9%.
Geographically, LTIMindtree's revenue from the North America region grew 3.6% annually, while from rest of the world, it grew by 9.3% during the quarter under review. The revenue from Europe region also rose 7.1%.
The IT firm's order inflows in the first quarter stood at $1.59 billion, tad lower than $1.63 billion recorded last quarter.