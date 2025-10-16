LTIMindtree Q2 Results: Profit Rises 12%, Beats Estimates

"Q2FY26 has been a strong quarter for us, marked by broad-based performance across our business," said Chief Executive Officer Venu Lambu. "We delivered our second consecutive quarter of growth with margin improvement ahead of plan."

"We are committed to becoming an AI-centric organization, leveraging our BlueVerse™ ecosystem. Our strategy remains on course, and our results reflect disciplined execution, the depth of our client relationships, and solid progress in our ongoing transformation," the CEO added.

In dollar terms, revenue for the first quarter stood at $1,180.1 million, up 2.3% sequentially and 4.8% on a year-on-year basis. Net profit stood at $156.8 million, rising 6.6% quarter-on-quarter basis, and up 4.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The number of active clients stood at 749 at the end of the September quarter, eight more than the end of last quarter. While the total number of employees stood at 86,447, up by 2,558 employees from quarter ended June 30.

On an annual basis, revenue from BFSI segment grew 6.5%, technology, and media and communications business declined 6.3%, consumer business grew 12.4%, and manufacturing and resources grew 12.7% in the second quarter while healthcare, life sciences and public services segment dipped by 0.9%.

Geographically, LTIMindtree's revenue from the North America region grew 3.6% annually, while from rest of the world, it grew by 9.3% during the quarter under review. The revenue from Europe region also rose 7.1%.

The IT firm's order inflows in the first quarter stood at $1.59 billion, tad lower than $1.63 billion recorded last quarter.