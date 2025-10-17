L&T Tech Q2 Net Profit Rises 4%; Interim Dividend Declared — Check Record Date, Other Details

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for the financial year 2026, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The record date to determine the entitlement of the shareholders for the interim dividend has been fixed as Oct 27, 2025.

"The Interim Dividend shall be paid to equity shareholders of the Company whose names will appear in the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as Beneficial Owners of Equity shares as on Monday, October 27, 2025, which is the Record Date fixed for the aforesaid purpose", the filing stated.

For Q2 of FY26, the net profit of the company rose 4% to Rs 328.7 crore from Rs 316 crore in the previous quarter. The company also reported a 4% sequential rise in revenue to Rs 2,979.5 crore from Rs 2,866 crore.

Earnings before interest and tax went up 4.4% to Rs Rs 398.20 crore compared Rs 381.30 crore and EBIT margin stayed little changed at 13.4%.