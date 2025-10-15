L&T Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 6% To Rs 735 Crore
Total income rises 7.7% to Rs 4,336 crore in quarter ended September.
L&T Finance Ltd. reported a 5.6% rise in consolidated net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2026.
The bottom line came in at Rs 735 crore compared to Rs 696 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Total assets under management (AUM) rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,07,096 crore, while the retail loan book expanded 18% to Rs 1,04,607 crore from Rs 88,975 crore a year earlier. Retailisation of the portfolio stood at 98%, reflecting the company’s successful transition toward a fully retail-focused business model.
Quarterly retail disbursements grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 18,883 crore, driven by strong momentum across all product categories.
L&T Finance Q1 FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Total income up 7.7% to Rs 4,336 crore versus Rs 4,024 crore.
Net profit up 5.6% to Rs 735 crore versus Rs 696 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 681 crore).
Credit cost declined to 2.41% from 2.59% in the corresponding quarter of FY25, while return on assets (RoA) stood at 2.41% and return on equity (RoE) at 11.33%.
Across business segments, Rural Business Finance disbursements stood at Rs 6,316 crore, up 16% year-on-year, while Farmer Finance disbursements declined 7% year-on-year to Rs 1,654 crore.
Two-wheeler Finance disbursements rose 5% to Rs 2,512 crore, supported by festive-season offerings and a new ad campaign featuring brand ambassador Jasprit Bumrah.
The Personal Loans segment witnessed robust growth with disbursements at Rs 2,918 crore, up 114% year-on-year, driven by big-tech partnerships. The Housing Loans and Loan Against Property portfolio expanded 26% year-on-year to Rs 27,407 crore, with disbursements of Rs 2,713 crore during the quarter.
Meanwhile, SME Finance disbursements rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 1,468 crore, and book size surged 44% to Rs 7,465 crore. The company’s Gold Loan book reached Rs 1,475 crore with disbursements of Rs 983 crore.
Commenting on the performance, Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO, said the company’s gold loans segment, introduced earlier this fiscal, gained strong traction during the quarter. “In line with our aspiration of becoming a leading pan-India gold finance player, we plan to add around 200 new branches by the end of FY26, taking our total to about 330 gold loan branches,” he said.