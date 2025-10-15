L&T Finance Q2 Results: Profit Rises 6% To Rs 735 Crore

L&T Finance Ltd. reported a 5.6% rise in consolidated net profit in the second quarter of financial year 2026.

The bottom line came in at Rs 735 crore compared to Rs 696 crore in the same period last year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Total assets under management (AUM) rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 1,07,096 crore, while the retail loan book expanded 18% to Rs 1,04,607 crore from Rs 88,975 crore a year earlier. Retailisation of the portfolio stood at 98%, reflecting the company’s successful transition toward a fully retail-focused business model.

Quarterly retail disbursements grew 25% year-on-year to Rs 18,883 crore, driven by strong momentum across all product categories.