L&T, Axis Bank, Federal Bank To Post Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd. and Federal Bank Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their first-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

L&T is expected to post a bottom-line print of Rs 2,639 crore and top-line of Rs 53,601 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Axis Bank is expected to post a profit of Rs 6,510 crore and Federal Bank is expected to post a bottom-line of Rs 944 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings on Wednesday include AB Sunlife Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Bajaj Holdings Ltd., Bikaji Ltd ,CG Power Ltd., CMS Info Ltd., Craftsman Auto Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., Go Fashion Ltd., HFCL Ltd., IEX Ltd., IGL Ltd., JSPL Ltd., JK Paper Ltd., KPIT Tech Ltd., Karnataka Bank Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Ltd., MAS Financial Ltd., Oracle Financial Ltd., Petronet Ltd., PG Electroplast Ltd., Hitachi Energy Ltd., RK Forging Ltd., SBI Life Ltd., Sona BLW Ltd., Syngene Ltd., Tatva Chintan Ltd., Trident Ltd., Tata Teleservices Ltd., V-Guard Ltd., Welspun Living Ltd.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday: