LIC, SBI, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Jupiter Wagons Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be in focus on Friday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

SBI is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 16,112 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

LIC, India's largest life insurer, may see a bottomline of Rs 9,800 crore.

Tata Motors is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore and revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 14,636 crore, translating to a margin of 14.2%.

Ashok Leyland is likely to report a net profit of Rs 589 crore and revenue of Rs 9,041 crore.

MRF is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 490 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 7,161 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,054 crore, reflecting a margin of 14.7%.

Other notable companies announcing earnings on Friday include Welspun Corp., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., and Jupiter Wagons Ltd.