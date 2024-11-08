LIC, SBI, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Jupiter Wagons Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
SBI, Life Insurance Corp, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, MRF, and Jupiter Wagons are set to release their Q2 earnings today.
State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., and MRF Ltd. will be in focus on Friday as they announce their earnings for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.
SBI is expected to report a standalone net profit of Rs 16,112 crore, as per analysts' consensus estimate compiled by Bloomberg.
LIC, India's largest life insurer, may see a bottomline of Rs 9,800 crore.
Tata Motors is anticipated to post a net profit of Rs 4,805 crore and revenue of Rs 1.03 lakh crore. The company's Ebitda is expected at Rs 14,636 crore, translating to a margin of 14.2%.
Ashok Leyland is likely to report a net profit of Rs 589 crore and revenue of Rs 9,041 crore.
MRF is expected to announce a net profit of Rs 490 crore, with revenue estimated at Rs 7,161 crore and an Ebitda of Rs 1,054 crore, reflecting a margin of 14.7%.
Other notable companies announcing earnings on Friday include Welspun Corp., Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., and Jupiter Wagons Ltd.
Full List Of Companies Declaring Q2 Results On Nov. 8
Aarti Industries Ltd, Action Construction Equipment Ltd, Alembic Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Limited, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, ESAB India Ltd, Ethos Ltd, Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd, GE Vernova T&D India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Inox India Ltd, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Latent View Analytics Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, C.E. Info Systems Ltd, Mayur Uniquoters Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, MRF Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Orient Cement Ltd, Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, Premier Energies Ltd, Puravankara Ltd, Relaxo Footwears Ltd, R Systems International Limited, Safari Industries (India) Ltd, Samhi Hotels Ltd, Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, State Bank of India, Shipping Corporation of India Ltd, Signatureglobal (India) Ltd, SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Star Cement Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Welspun Corp Limited, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.