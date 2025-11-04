LIC Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More
LIC quarterly results: Life Insurance Corporation of India will hold an earnings call with analysts and investors at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is set to release its financial results for the quarter and half year ended Sept. 30, 2025, this week. The country’s largest insurer disclosed the schedule of the earnings release in a filing with the stock exchanges.
LIC Q2 Results: Date
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) announced that its Board of Directors will meet on November 6, 2025. The agenda includes reviewing and approving the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
LIC Q2 Results: Trading Window Closure
LIC said in a filing that in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and its internal Code of Conduct for regulating insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the company’s shares has been closed for designated persons from Oct. 1, 2025. The trading window will remain closed until 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board meeting to consider the financial results, which is until Nov. 8, 2025.
LIC Q2 Results: Earnings Call
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said its representatives will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.
Participants have been advised to join the call at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The dial-in numbers are as follows:
Universal Dial-In:
+91 22 6280 1281
+91 22 7115 8194
India Toll-Free: 1800 120 1221
LIC Q1 Results
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported a year-on-year (YoY) improvement in its consolidated performance for Q1 FY26. Net premium income rose 4.71% to Rs 1,19,618 crore from Rs 1,14,230 crore. Net profit increased 4.1% YoY to Rs 10,985 crore from Rs 10,551 crore.
The annual premium equivalent (APE) grew 9.45% to Rs 12,652 crore against Rs 11,560 crore, and the value of new business (VNB) jumped 20.75% YoY to Rs 1,944 crore from Rs 1,610 crore.
LIC Share Price History
Shares of LIC ended 1.36% lower at Rs 907.40 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday, compared to a 0.64% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
LIC share price has fallen 0.35% in the last five trading sessions. LIC shares have remained flat in the last month and have risen 11% in the past six months. Year-to-date, they are up 1.23% and have fallen 1.77% in the last year.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) shares hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,007.80 on Dec. 9, 2024, and recorded a 52-week low of Rs 715.30 on March 3, 2025.