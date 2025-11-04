LIC Q2 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call Schedule, Share Price History And More

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) said its representatives will host an earnings call with analysts and investors on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial results for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2025.

Participants have been advised to join the call at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The dial-in numbers are as follows:

Universal Dial-In:

+91 22 6280 1281

+91 22 7115 8194

India Toll-Free: 1800 120 1221