Business NewsEarningsLIC Q1 Review: Macquarie Notes Positive Surprise On Margin — Check Target Price
ADVERTISEMENT

LIC Q1 Review: Macquarie Notes Positive Surprise On Margin — Check Target Price

Macquarie also noted that the decline in cost ratios have driven improvement in LIC's value of new business margins.

08 Aug 2025, 09:04 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Macquarie also noted that the decline in cost ratios have driven improvement in LIC's value of new business margins. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Macquarie also noted that the decline in cost ratios have driven improvement in LIC's value of new business margins. (Photo: NDTV Profit)

Life Insurance Corporation of India posted its first-quarter results on Thursday, and Macquarie notes a positive surprise in the margins as they maintain their 'Outperform' rating. Macquarie sets a target price of Rs 1,215 for the counter.

Life Insurance Corp.'s consolidated net profit rose 4.11% in the first quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest insurer posted a profit of Rs 10,985 crore in the quarter ended June.

LIC reported a first-quarter value of new business, or VNB, of Rs 19.4 billion, up 21% from last year, which was a 9% beat to the analyst estimates, driven primarily by a higher-than-expected VNB margin of 15.4%.

The brokerage also noted that the decline in cost ratios has driven improvement in the value of new business margins. VNB margins improved 150 basis points year-on-year to 15.4%. This is attributed mostly to a decline in cost ratios, which is the total expense ratio down 140 bps compared to 10.5% last year. They also cite improving product-level margins. This was partially offset by strong growth in ULIPs, which was up 115% year-on-year.

ALSO READ

LIC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 4%, Net Premium Income Up Nearly 5%
Opinion
LIC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 4%, Net Premium Income Up Nearly 5%
Read More

Management continues to target improvement in margins given the potential for further improvement in non-par mix.

"We continue to see a value proposition in the stock. Further, a negligible banca channel mix also shields the company from any material impact from upcoming bancassurance regulations," the brokerage noted.

The insurer saw an improvement in its 13th-month persistency ratio, which rose to 75.63% compared to 68.62% in the previous quarter. However, the 61st-month persistency ratio saw an uptick to 63.85% from 58.54% quarter on quarter, reflecting a confidence in long-term policy retention.

The value of the new business margin contracted to 15.4% from 18.75% in the previous quarter, suggesting a shift in product mix or pricing strategy that impacted profitability.

On the business growth front, group annualised premium equivalent grew robustly by 16.14% year-on-year to Rs 5,590 crore compared to Rs 4,813 crore, while individual APE witnessed a moderate growth of 4.65% to Rs 7,061 crore.

ALSO READ

Stock Picks Today: BSE, Titan, LIC, AU Small Finance Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Opinion
Stock Picks Today: BSE, Titan, LIC, AU Small Finance Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT