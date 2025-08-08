LIC Q1 Review: Macquarie Notes Positive Surprise On Margin — Check Target Price

Life Insurance Corporation of India posted its first-quarter results on Thursday, and Macquarie notes a positive surprise in the margins as they maintain their 'Outperform' rating. Macquarie sets a target price of Rs 1,215 for the counter.

Life Insurance Corp.'s consolidated net profit rose 4.11% in the first quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest insurer posted a profit of Rs 10,985 crore in the quarter ended June.

LIC reported a first-quarter value of new business, or VNB, of Rs 19.4 billion, up 21% from last year, which was a 9% beat to the analyst estimates, driven primarily by a higher-than-expected VNB margin of 15.4%.

The brokerage also noted that the decline in cost ratios has driven improvement in the value of new business margins. VNB margins improved 150 basis points year-on-year to 15.4%. This is attributed mostly to a decline in cost ratios, which is the total expense ratio down 140 bps compared to 10.5% last year. They also cite improving product-level margins. This was partially offset by strong growth in ULIPs, which was up 115% year-on-year.