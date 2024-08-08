LIC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9% To Rs 10,544 Crore

"Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd.'s profit increased during the first quarter of fiscal 2025. The country's largest insurer saw its net profit rise 9% year-on-year to Rs 10,544 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing..Net premium income up 16% to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.Net profit up 9% at Rs 10,544 crore. Annualised premium equivalent grew 11% YoY to Rs 21,180 crore versus Rs 19,137 crore.Value of new business advanced 23.6% YoY from Rs 1,302 crore to Rs 1,610 crore.VNB margin advanced to 13.9% from 13.7% YoY, up 20 bps..LIC Launches New Term Insurance Plans For Youth: Here's All You Need To Know"