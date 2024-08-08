NDTV ProfitEarningsLIC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9% To Rs 10,544 Crore
LIC Q1 Results: Profit Rises 9% To Rs 10,544 Crore



08 Aug 2024, 07:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>LIC building. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit) </p></div>
LIC building. (Source: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

Life Insurance Corp. of India Ltd.'s profit increased during the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The country's largest insurer saw its net profit rise 9% year-on-year to Rs 10,544 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing.

LIC Q1 FY25 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net premium income up 16% to Rs 1.14 lakh crore.

  

  • Annualised premium equivalent grew 11% YoY to Rs 21,180 crore versus Rs 19,137 crore.

  • Value of new business advanced 23.6% YoY from Rs 1,302 crore to Rs 1,610 crore.

  • VNB margin advanced to 13.9% from 13.7% YoY, up 20 bps.

