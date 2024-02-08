LIC, Power Grid Corp, Grasim Q3 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Life Insurance Corp., Power Finance Corp., Grasim Industries Ltd., Zomato Ltd., and Patanjali Foods Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 on Thursday.

LIC is expected to post a net profit of Rs 1,798.5 crore for the October-December quarter on Thursday, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

Power Finance Corp. is likely to post a net profit of Rs 3,287.8 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,628.3 crore, according to estimates. Grasim Industries is expected to report a net profit of Rs 435.9 crore for the quarter ended December, according to consensus estimates.

Zomato Ltd. will likely post a bottom line print of Rs 86.1 crore, as against a top line print of Rs 3,099.7 crore on Thursday, according to estimates.

3M India Ltd., Aarti Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., Astra Microwave Products Ltd., Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd., Balmer Lawrie & Co., Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd., Black Box Ltd., Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd., BEML Ltd., Biocon Ltd., Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Co., Cartrade Tech Ltd., Concord Biotech Ltd., DCX Systems Ltd., Electrosteel Castings Ltd., Esab India Ltd., Esaf Small Finance Bank Ltd., Escorts Kubota Ltd., Gabriel India Ltd., Greaves Cotton Ltd., and Garware Hi-Tech Films Ltd. will report their earnings for the third quarter on Thursday.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd., Harsha Engineers International Ltd., Hindustan Construction Co., Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd., Hikal Ltd., HMA Agro Industries Ltd., Hindustan Foods Ltd., Honeywell Automation India Ltd., Ikio Lighting Ltd., Imagicaaworld Entertainment Ltd., India Shelter Finance Corp., Ircon International Ltd., ITD Cementation India Ltd., Jai Corp Ltd., JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., KNR Constructions Ltd., Global Health Ltd., MMTC Ltd., MSTC Ltd., Mukand Ltd., NCC Ltd., Neuland Laboratories Ltd., Orchid Pharma Ltd., and Page Industries Ltd., will also report their earnings on Thursday.

Precision Wires India Ltd., The Ramco Cements Ltd., Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd., Rattanindia Enterprises Ltd., Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd., Saksoft Ltd., Sandhar Technologies Ltd., Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd., Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd., Sharda Motor Industries Ltd., Shilpa Medicare Ltd., Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Surya Roshni Ltd., Thermax Ltd., Torrent Power Ltd., United Breweries Ltd., Uniparts India Ltd., Venky’s (India) Ltd., Wonderla Holidays Ltd., and Zydus Wellness Ltd. will also report their earnings on Thursday