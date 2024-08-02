LIC Housing Finance, Titan, UPL, Hindustan Zinc Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

LIC Housing Finance Ltd., Titan Co., and UPL Ltd. will be among the major companies to report their first quarter earnings on Friday.

LIC Housing Finance is expected to post a net profit of around Rs 1,235 crore for the three months ended June, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Titan is expected to post a profit of Rs 797 crore, while UPL may post a net loss of Rs 320 crore.

Other companies that will be announcing their earnings include Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Delhivery Ltd., Medplus Health Services Ltd., and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Here are the earnings estimates of major companies that are scheduled to announce their results on Friday: