LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 5% To Rs 1,360 Crore

01 Aug 2025, 09:54 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a 5% increase in its profit to Rs 1,360 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. LIC-promoted housing finance company had reported a profit of Rs 1,300 crore in the year-ago period. The total income increased to Rs 7,233 crore during the quarter against Rs 6,784 crore in the same period last year, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company's interest income rose to Rs 7,113 crore from Rs 6,739 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, total expenses grew to Rs 5,534 crore from Rs 5,155 crore a year ago.

On the asset quality front, LIC Housing Finance's gross non-performing assets improved to 2.62% from 3.29% at the end of June 2024.

Its net NPA too declined to 1.3% from 1.68% in June 2024.

