LIC Housing Finance Q1 Results: Profit Rises 5% To Rs 1,360 Crore

LIC Housing Finance on Friday reported a 5% increase in its profit to Rs 1,360 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal. LIC-promoted housing finance company had reported a profit of Rs 1,300 crore in the year-ago period. The total income increased to Rs 7,233 crore during the quarter against Rs 6,784 crore in the same period last year, LIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.