LG Electronics Q2: Net Profit Slumps 27% On Higher Expenses, Revenue Crawls

LG Electronics India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 slipped 27.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The electronics giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 389 crore compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue saw a slight growth of 1% to Rs 6,174 crore from Rs 6,114 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.