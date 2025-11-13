Business NewsEarningsLG Electronics Q2: Net Profit Slumps 27% On Higher Expenses, Revenue Crawls
ADVERTISEMENT

LG Electronics Q2: Net Profit Slumps 27% On Higher Expenses, Revenue Crawls

The revenue saw a slight growth of 1% to Rs 6,174 crore from Rs 6,114 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

13 Nov 2025, 06:28 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An LG Electronics store in Mumbai. (Photo source: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
An LG Electronics store in Mumbai. (Photo source: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

LG Electronics India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 slipped 27.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

The electronics giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 389 crore compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue saw a slight growth of 1% to Rs 6,174 crore from Rs 6,114 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

LG Electronics Q2 Highlights (Cons, Year-over-Year)

  • Revenue up 1% to Rs 6,174 crore versus Rs 6,114 crore.

  • Ebitda down 27.7% to Rs 547 crore versus Rs 757 crore.

  • Margin to 8.9% versus 12.4%.

  • Net profit down 27.3% to Rs 389 crore versus Rs 536 crore.

ALSO READ

Q2 Results Live: NSDL Revenue, Profit Up, Tata Motors CV Turns Loss-Making; Bharat Dymanics Profit Soars
Opinion
Q2 Results Live: NSDL Revenue, Profit Up, Tata Motors CV Turns Loss-Making; Bharat Dymanics Profit Soars
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT