LG Electronics Q2: Net Profit Slumps 27% On Higher Expenses, Revenue Crawls
LG Electronics India Ltd.'s net profit for the second quarter of FY26 slipped 27.3% year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
The electronics giant reported a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 389 crore compared to Rs 536 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue saw a slight growth of 1% to Rs 6,174 crore from Rs 6,114 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.
LG Electronics Q2 Highlights (Cons, Year-over-Year)
Revenue up 1% to Rs 6,174 crore versus Rs 6,114 crore.
Ebitda down 27.7% to Rs 547 crore versus Rs 757 crore.
Margin to 8.9% versus 12.4%.
Net profit down 27.3% to Rs 389 crore versus Rs 536 crore.
