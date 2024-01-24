Laxmi Organic Q3 Results: Profit Flat At Rs 27 Crore, Misses Estimates
The specialty chemical manufacturer's profit fell to Rs 27.2 crore in the October-December quarter, in comparison with Rs 27.3 crore in the year-ago period, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 32.3 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Laxmi Organic Q3 FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 694.3 crore vs Rs 654.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 665.7 crore).
Ebitda down 4.8% at Rs 52.19 crore vs Rs 54.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 61 crore).
Margin down 85 bps at 7.51% vs 8.37%.
Net profit down 0.3% at Rs 27.2 crore vs Rs 27.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 32.3 crore).
Shares of Laxmi Organic Industries closed 1.08% higher at Rs 271.75 apiece before the results were announced, as compared with a rise of 1.01% in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.