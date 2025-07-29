Laurus Labs Targets 55-60% Gross Margin In FY26 On CDMO Expansion

Laurus Labs is targeting gross margins of 55% to 60% in FY26, led by an increase in revenue generated from the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business. Speaking to NDTV Profit on Monday, the leading pharma company’s founder and CEO, Dr Satyanarayana Chava, expressed confidence over achieving higher gross margins in the current fiscal.

“The previous gross margin guidance was between 50% and 55%. Because of an increase in share from CDMO, now we are confident to achieve a gross margin between 55% and 60%,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit.

In Q1FY26, the CDMO segment registered a revenue of Rs 522 crore, marking a 103% year-on-year (YoY) rise from Rs 257 crore in Q1FY25. Total revenue stood at Rs 1,570 crore in Q1FY26, with generics contributing Rs 1,048 crore.

“Close to one-third of revenue came from CDMO and two-thirds came from generics. That means we are running an efficient operation even in the generic space,” the top executive said.

He projected that the CDMO segment could contribute nearly 50% of the company’s revenue in the medium to long term.

“In the next three to four years, we expect CDMO revenues should grow and we should inch towards 50% revenue contribution coming from CDMO in the medium to long term,” Chava added.