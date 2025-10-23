Laurus Labs Q2 Results: Profit Zooms Multifold To Rs 195 Crore; Dividend Announced

Laurus Labs reported a massive 883% year-on-year increase in net profit for the September quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

The consolidated bottom-line came in at Rs 194.97 crore, as against Rs 19.84 crore a year earlier, according to its notification to the exchanges on Thursday.

Meanwhile, revenue rose 35.1% year-on-year to Rs 1,653.47 crore in comparison to the previous fiscal's Rs 1,223.70 crore.

The company's margin expanded to 24.4% compared to 14.6% during the same period last year.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker has also an interim dividend of Rs 0.8 per share. The firm's board has approved the record date of Oct. 31 for determining the eligibility of the shareholders. The dividend amount will be paid on or after Nov. 12, it said.