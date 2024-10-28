Laurus Labs CEO Believes CDMO, API Business To Be Growth Drivers In Second Half

Hyderabad-based Laurus Labs' Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr Satyanarayana Chava believes that the contract development and manufacturing organisation business of the company will drive its growth in the upcoming quarters.

For the quarter ended September for the financial year 2024-25 that Laurus Labs Ltd. had posted on Thursday, revenue from the CDMO-synthesis business has witnessed a 40% sequential growth at Rs 299 crore against Rs 214 crore in the preceding three months.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Chava said that Laurus Labs has a clear picture of its expected deliveries in Q3 and Q4 of the current financial year.

“Our efforts and investments in man, material, and resources into the CDMO segment have already started yielding results,” he said.

The multinational pharmaceutical major's founder said that focusing on the CDMO segment aided the company achieve the financial performance for the quarter ended Sept. 2024.