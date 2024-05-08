Larsen & Toubro, Tata Power, Hero MotoCorp Q4 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Power Co., Hero MotoCorp Ltd. and Sula Vineyards Ltd. will be among the major firms to report their fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Larsen & Toubro is expected to post a top line and bottom line print of Rs 65,869 crore and Rs 4,018 crore, respectively, for the January to March period, according to analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Tata Power is likely to report a net profit of Rs 950 crore and revenue of Rs 16,009 crore. Elara Capital and JM Financial Institutional Securities forecast the company to expand its revenue and net profit by single to lower-double digits in 2024, along with strong margin expansion.

Canara Power Ltd., TVS Motor Co., Bharat Forge Ltd., SKF India Ltd., Gujarat State Petronet Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Kalpataru Projects International Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Westlife Foodworld Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Home First Finance Co., HG Infra Engineering Ltd., Balaji Amines Ltd., and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. will also report their earnings on Wednesday.