Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 15.6%, Revenue Up 10% YoY; Meets Expectations

Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 15.6% in the second quarter of this financial year, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

India's largest engineering, procurement and construction company posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,926 crore in the July-September period, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

As per the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the net profit was expected at Rs 4,005 crore.