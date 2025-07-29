Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Beats Estimates

Infrastructure Projects

The segment secured order inflow of Rs 41,024 crore, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a moderate growth of 2% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The segment order book stood at Rs 370,390 crore with the share of international orders at 42%.

The Ebitda margin of the segment stood at 5.7%, in line with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Energy Projects Segment

The segment secured orders valued at Rs 31,420 crore during the quarter, registering a more than 100% growth on year-on-year basis with receipt of multiple BTG packages in the CarbonLite Solutions business.

The segment order book stood at Rs 186,401 crore with the international order book constituting 65% of the total.

The segment’s Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.7% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Hi-Tech Manufacturing Segment

The segment secured orders valued at Rs 1,889 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a 49% decline over the corresponding quarter of the previous year primarily attributable to a high base in the Precision Engineering & Systems (PES) business.

The order book of the segment was at Rs 39,162 crore, with the share of export orders at 12%.

The Ebitda margin of the segment was at 15.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 which was lower compared to the previous year at 17.4%. The reduction in segment margin is primarily attributable to key orders in the PES business that are currently in the early stages of execution and hence do not accrue margin.