Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results: Profit Rises 30%, Beats Estimates
L&T Q1 Results: Revenue climbed 16% year-on-year, whereas Ebitda rose 13%.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 30% in the first quarter of this financial year, beating analysts' estimates.
India's largest engineering, procurement and construction company posted a bottom-line of Rs 3,617.19 crore in the April-June period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
As per the consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg, the net profit was expected at Rs 3,400 crore.
L&T Q1 FY26 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue from operations up 15.5% to Rs 63,678.91 crore versus Rs 55,119.82 crore (Estimate: Rs 62,814 crore).
Ebitda up 13% to Rs 6,317.66 crore versus Rs 5,615.29 crore (Estimate: Rs 6,342 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at 9.9% versus 10.2% (Estimate: 10.1%).
Net profit up 29.8% to Rs 3,617.19 crore versus Rs 2,785.72 crore (Estimate: Rs 3,400 crore).
Orderbook Position
The consolidated order book of the group as of June 2025 stood at Rs 6.12 lakh crore, registering a growth of 6% over March 2025, with the share of international orders steady at 46%.
The company received new orders worth Rs 94,453 crore at the group level during the quarter ended June, registering a growth of 33%.
The order inflow for the quarter stood at Rs 94,453 crore, registering growth of 33% aided by energy projects. International orders stood at Rs 48,675 crore during the quarter, constituting 52% of the total inflows.
Segment-Wise Performance
Infrastructure Projects
The segment secured order inflow of Rs 41,024 crore, during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, registering a moderate growth of 2% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
The segment order book stood at Rs 370,390 crore with the share of international orders at 42%.
The Ebitda margin of the segment stood at 5.7%, in line with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Energy Projects Segment
The segment secured orders valued at Rs 31,420 crore during the quarter, registering a more than 100% growth on year-on-year basis with receipt of multiple BTG packages in the CarbonLite Solutions business.
The segment order book stood at Rs 186,401 crore with the international order book constituting 65% of the total.
The segment’s Ebitda margin stood at 7.3% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 8.7% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Hi-Tech Manufacturing Segment
The segment secured orders valued at Rs 1,889 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, a 49% decline over the corresponding quarter of the previous year primarily attributable to a high base in the Precision Engineering & Systems (PES) business.
The order book of the segment was at Rs 39,162 crore, with the share of export orders at 12%.
The Ebitda margin of the segment was at 15.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 which was lower compared to the previous year at 17.4%. The reduction in segment margin is primarily attributable to key orders in the PES business that are currently in the early stages of execution and hence do not accrue margin.
Before the quarterly results were declared, shares of L&T closed 1.92% higher at Rs 3,488 apiece on the NSE, compared to 0.57% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.