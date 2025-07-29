L&T, Asian Paints, NTPC, Varun Beverages Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Varun Beverages are among some of the companies announcing their June quarter earnings on Tuesday.

Larsen & Toubro is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 3,400 crore and revenue from operations worth Rs 62,814 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation will likely be at Rs 6,342 crore and margin at 10.1%, as per the estimates.

NTPC will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 5,450 crore and revenue of Rs 48,746.4 crore. Its Ebitda is expected to be Rs 14,282 crore and margin at 29.3%, as per the estimates.

Here's a look at the earnings estimates of the companies declaring their Q1FY26 results on Tuesday: