L&T, Asian Paints, NTPC, Varun Beverages Q1 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Star Health will also post its Q1FY26 results on Tuesday. Check the earnings estimates here.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Varun Beverages are among some of the companies announcing their June quarter earnings on Tuesday.
Larsen & Toubro is likely to clock a net profit of Rs 3,400 crore and revenue from operations worth Rs 62,814 crore for the quarter ended June, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg. The operating income, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation will likely be at Rs 6,342 crore and margin at 10.1%, as per the estimates.
NTPC will also be reporting its results for the quarter on Tuesday. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 5,450 crore and revenue of Rs 48,746.4 crore. Its Ebitda is expected to be Rs 14,282 crore and margin at 29.3%, as per the estimates.
Here's a look at the earnings estimates of the companies declaring their Q1FY26 results on Tuesday:
Asian Paints is likely to report a net profit of Rs 1,101 crore and total revenue of Rs 8,989 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 1,659 crore, and margin is expected at 18.46%.
V-Guard Industries is likely to report a net profit of Rs 99 crore and total revenue of Rs 1,477 crore for the first quarter, according to estimates. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 156 crore, and margin is expected at 10.54%.
On the other hand, Craftsman Automation is estimated to post a profit of Rs 60 crore with its revenue at Rs 1,679 crore. Its Ebitda is seen at Rs 235 crore, and margin is expected at 14.02%.