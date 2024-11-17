KRBL's CFO Believes Operational Efficiency, Lower Paddy Price Will Lead To Margin Recovery

KRBL Ltd. is hopeful of a recovery in the coming quarters despite a muted performance in the second quarter of the ongoing fiscal, said Ashish Jain, chief financial officer of the India Gate Basmati rice producer.

According to him, the company’s internal efficiencies and a reduction in paddy prices will help margins recalibrate to earlier levels.

In the quarter ended September, KRBL's Ebitda margin fell to 12.1% compared to 18.2% in the year-ago period. Gross profit margin declined to 23.7% from 29% on a year-on-year basis, while net profit margin nosedived to 7.9% from 12.3%.

Net profit in the quarter under review slipped 32% YoY to Rs 103 crore from Rs 153 crore a year ago.