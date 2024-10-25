KPIT Technologies Projects Positive Outlook For FY26 On Back Of Long-Term Deals

KPIT Technologies Ltd. is projecting a positive outlook for FY26 despite muted performance in Q2 of the current financial year. Speaking to NDTV Profit, the company’s president and joint managing director, Sachin Tikekar, revealed that KPIT Technologies is in the process of finalising a few long-term deals.

KPIT Technologies’ Q2 net profit remained nearly flat at Rs 203.7 crore versus Rs 204.2 crore in the preceding three months. Revenue rose 7.8% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended September 2024 at Rs 1,471.4 crore from Rs 1,364.6 crore in Q1 of FY25.

The company, which provides engineering and R&D solutions to auto original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is sitting on a solid order pipeline at the moment, its president said.

“From KPIT’s perspective, I think we continue to see the closure of large engagements and meaningful conversations about some long-term engagements,” Tikekar told NDTV Profit.

“It’s just that given their (OEMs’) strategic priorities, some of these decisions are being pushed back a little bit. We thought that it's always prudent to let everybody know that this is the reality,” he added.

The top executive said that it was only a matter of time before things started to pick up for the company.

“Having said that, the conversations are good and the pipeline is great. To us, it's just a matter of time before things start to really pick up from KPIT perspective,” he said.

Tikekar explained that socio-political pressures, macroeconomic factors, and competition from Chinese OEMs had contributed to a slowdown in the industry this year.

“OEMs are trying to figure out what this change means to them, hence what kind of strategies they need to adopt in terms of consumer preferences, the markets that they want to target etc.,” he said.