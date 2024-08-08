KPI Green Energy Shares Locked In Upper Circuit As Q1 Net Profit Doubles
Total revenue of the company also increased to Rs 349.85 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit on Thursday after the company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 66.11 crore during the June quarter of the financial year ending March 2025. This compares with Rs 33.26 crore in the same period last year.
The board also approved an interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025. The record date for payment of this interim dividend is Aug. 21, 2024.
Shares of the company rose as much as 5% to Rs 1,014 apiece, compared to a 0.68% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 2:56 p.m.
The stock has risen 113.02% year-to-date and 280.04% over the past 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.
The one analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 280.3%.
(With inputs from PTI).