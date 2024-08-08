KPI Green Energy Shares Locked In Upper Circuit As Q1 Net Profit Doubles

Shares of KPI Green Energy Ltd. were locked in the upper circuit on Thursday after the company's consolidated net profit doubled to Rs 66.11 crore during the June quarter of the financial year ending March 2025. This compares with Rs 33.26 crore in the same period last year.

The total revenue of the company increased to Rs 349.85 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

The board also approved an interim dividend of 0.20 paisa per equity share with a face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2025. The record date for payment of this interim dividend is Aug. 21, 2024.