Business NewsEarningsKP Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises Nearly 40%
ADVERTISEMENT

KP Energy Q1 Results: Profit Rises Nearly 40%

The total income on a consolidated basis for this quarter has been the highest ever Q1 total income, KP Energy said.

05 Aug 2025, 04:35 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>KP Energy has reported a total income on a consolidated basis of Rs 220.60 crore. (Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
KP Energy has reported a total income on a consolidated basis of Rs 220.60 crore. (Image source: Unsplash)

KP Energy on Tuesday said it has posted a nearly 40% rise in its net profit to Rs 25.42 crore in the June quarter compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"The company has recorded its highest-ever Q1 Profit After Tax on a consolidated basis for Q1FY26 at Rs 25.42 crore in comparison to that for Q1FY25 at Rs 18.21 crore," a statement said.

It has reported a total income on a consolidated basis of Rs 220.60 crore in the first quarter of FY26, marking a significant growth of 63% compared to Rs 135.21 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income on a consolidated basis for this quarter has been the highest ever Q1 total income, the company said.

The board has approved an interim dividend at 4% , i.e. 20 paise per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for financial year 2025-26.

The record date for payment of the interim dividend is August 11, 2025.

ALSO READ

Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit, Revenue Expected To Rise; ARPU May Improve Marginally
Opinion
Bharti Airtel Q1 Results Preview: Net Profit, Revenue Expected To Rise; ARPU May Improve Marginally
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT