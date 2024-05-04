Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 17.6% On Higher Other Income

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.'s profit rose in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' estimates.

The private lender's standalone net profit rose 17.6% year-on-year to Rs 4,133.30 crore in quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing on Saturday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a net profit of Rs 3,303.66 crore.

Net interest income, or core income, rose 13.2% year-on-year to Rs 6,910 crore. Other income rose 36.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,978.29 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results Highlights (Standalone)

Net profit up 17.6% to Rs 4,133.3 crore vs Rs 3,496 crore (YoY)

Net interest income 13.2% to Rs 6,910 crore vs Rs 6,103 crore (YoY)

Gross NPA ratio 1.39% vs 1.73% (QoQ)

NNPA ratio 0.34% vs 0.34% (QoQ)

Asset quality for the lender improved with gross non-performing asset ratio improving 34 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 1.39%. Net NPA, however, stayed flat at 0.34% sequentially.

Provisions for the quarter rose 78.7% year-on-year to Rs 263.7 crore. The bank wrote-back provisions worth Rs 157 crore on account of alternate investments funds, out of the Rs 190 crore-worth made in Q3.

Net interest margin, a profitability indicator, remained flat at 5.28% for the second consecutive quarter, compared to 5.22% in the previous quarter.

The credit cost for the bank was 50 basis points (bps) annualised in the fourth quarter of FY24, up from 40 bps in the previous quarter.