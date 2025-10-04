Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Updates: Deposits Up 14.6%, Net Advances Rise Nearly 16%

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net advances rose 15.8% year-on-year to Rs 4.62 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, according to provisional numbers disclosed by the lender on Monday. On a sequential basis, it advanced by 4% from Rs 4.44 lakh crore.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 5.28 lakh crore, up by 14.6% from Rs 4.61 lakh crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter the bank had reported its total deposits as Rs 5.12, marking a sequential rise of 3.1% for the current quarter.

The current account and savings account, or CASA, also saw an 11.2% rise year-on-year to Rs 2.23 lakh crore from Rs 2.01 lakh crore. The bank also noted a sequential rise of 6.7% as CASA in Q1 of FY26 stood at Rs 2.09 lakh crore.

Besides this, Kotak Mahindra Bank saw an uptick in the average net advances, average CASA, and average deposits as well.