Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Review: Brokerages Signal Mixed Performance; Strong Loan Growth, NIM Pressure

Brokerages remain cautiously optimistic about Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. following its Q2 earnings, highlighting improving core trends and healthy loan growth, but flagging concerns over net interest margin (NIM) compression and elevated valuations. Jefferies and Morgan Stanley maintained their bullish stance, citing better-than-expected net interest income (NII), lower operating expenses, and improving credit quality. Investec, however, retained a ‘Hold’ rating, pointing to sharper NIM declines and limited upside due to high valuations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's net interest income or NII for the second quarter grew by 4% year-over-year, rising to Rs 7,311 crore from Rs 7,020 crore in the same period last year.

The bank's operating profit also saw a modest increase of 3.3%, reaching Rs 5,268 crore compared to Rs 5,099 crore previously. However, the bank’s provisions saw a sharp increase, jumping by 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 947 crore from Rs 660 crore.